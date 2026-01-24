Winter Storm Fern paralyzes US—Here's Trump's response

President Donald Trump issued a statement as sever Winter Storm Fern moving across America sparking widespread concerns, threatening snow, ice, sleet, frigid temperatures and a massive power breakout for almost half of the U.S. population.

President Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social, weighing in on the Winter Storm Fern, writing, “I have been briefed on the Record Cold Wave and Historic Winter Storm that will be hitting much of the United States this weekend.”

The president emphasized the administration preparedness ahead of the Winter Storm Fern, adding, “The Trump administration is coordinating with the State and Local Officials.

'FEMA is fully prepared to respond. Stay Safe and Stay Warm! President DJT.”

Weather forecasters have warned that pointed to a potential catastrophic as the damage from ice accumulation , particularly in the South, almost surpassing the effects of a hurricane in some areas.

As per the latest update, the storm has the potential to disrupt travel, school closures and businesses, power outages, posing a serious threat through next week.

By Friday, January 23, nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population faced winter storm warnings, with over 210 million were covered by cold weather advisories or warnings, reported by Newsweek.

In many U.S. regions, the storm alerts overlapped, increasing the risk of prolonged disruptions.

Winter Storm Fern paralyzes US

Where will the Winter Storm Fern hit hardest?

The highest snowfall totals from Friday through Monday are expected from Nashville through western North Carolina, including Winston-Salem, where over a foot of snow is likely as colder air will favor a large snowy event.

Catastrophic ice is expected across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, forecast to arrive into Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile areas from Atlanta through Columbia and Raleigh could see a half inch of hazardous glaze ice.