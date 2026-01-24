Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding captured by FBI on drug-dealing charges: Know more here

Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding captured by FBI on drug-dealing charges

Renowned former Canadian Olympic snowboarder, Ryan Wedding, was arrested on January 23 after a prolonged international manhunt for allegedly peddling drugs.

Why FBI arrested Ryan Wedding?

FBI Director Kash Patel describes the 44-year-old as a cocaine kingpin similar to Pablo Escobar, facing multiple charges, including murder and money laundering linked to drug trafficking operations into the US.

Wedding was captured in Mexico City and subsequently flown to the U.S., where he is due to face initial court hearings.

According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, he is expected to face serious charges stemming from an unwavering indictment issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.

In October 2024, Wedding and 15 co-conspirators were charged for allegedly devising a transnational drug trafficking operation that transported hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico to Canada and various spots in the U.S.

Wedding's indictment is based on conspiracy charges for distributing and exporting cocaine, leading a continuing criminal enterprise, and multiple counts of murder linked to drug crimes.

Wedding was said to be on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list in March 2025, with an initial reward of $10 million for information leading to his capture, later increased to $15 million.

Law enforcement officials believe Los Angeles was the hub for his drug peddling network, while Wedding reportedly absconded to Mexico to hide under the protection of the Sinaloa drug cartel.

While authorities are gearing up to proceed with his trial, Wedding's fall from Olympic athlete to alleged drug lord has left the public in disbelief and shock.