Adobe Acrobat now allows PDF editing using new AI assistant

AI assistant in Adobe Acrobat lets users perform tasks such as removing pages, text, comments, and images

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 24, 2026

Adobe Acrobat has gained an AI Assistant in a recent update, allowing users to edit PDFs using natural-language prompts.

The integration of an AI assistant in Adobe Acrobat is part of a broader rollout of Adobe's in-house AI-powered tools. The tool can also convert PDFs into podcasts and presentations.

The AI assistant in Acrobat simplifies the editing process by letting users perform essential tasks such as removing pages, text, comments, and images, as well as adding e-signatures and passwords. All of this could be achieved with mere conversational commands.

Instead of rummaging through the bind-boggling maze of settings or recalling specific tool locations, users can now type their requests to the AI however they please.

This update addresses a common frustration among PDF users. While the PDF format is mostly used for contracts, reports, and official documents, editing has historically been hectic, particularly for casual users.

With the help of natural-language processing, Adobe has made quick edits easier, allowing users to efficiently manage their documents.

For instance, users can instruct the AI Assistant to delete a specific page or add password protection with just a few words, meaning there's no need for multiple confusing steps.

Besides Acrobat, similar AI features have also been introduced in Adobe Premiere, including an Object Mask tool that simplifies masking by allowing users to click on subjects directly.

In the presence of these incredible updates, Adobe is establishing itself at the forefront of AI-driven productivity suites.

