 
Geo News

Lucy Liu reveals how ‘Shanghai Noon' landed her Quentin Tarantino ‘Kill Bill'

Lucy Liu played O-Ren Ishii in ‘Kill Bill’

By
Mariha Ghazal
|

January 26, 2026

Lucy Liu played O-Ren Ishii in ‘Kill Bill’
Lucy Liu played O-Ren Ishii in ‘Kill Bill’

Lucy Liu’s role as Princess Pei Pei in Shanghai Noon didn’t just showcase her talent, but also directly inspired Quentin Tarantino to write one of her most iconic roles.

Tarantino’s recognition of her performance transformed Liu from a princess in a western comedy to a sword-wielding assassin in a cult classic.

In a recent Life in Looks video for Vogue, Liu shared that Tarantino was so moved by her performance in the 2000 action-comedy that he created the character of O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill specifically for her.

“He said, ‘Your role as Princess Pei Pei, like, it really moved me and it really connected me with you,’” Liu recalled.

Though Liu’s Shanghai Noon character was more of a damsel in distress, the role gave her the visibility and emotional depth that caught Tarantino’s eye.

Lucy Liu reveals how ‘Shanghai Noon landed her Quentin Tarantino ‘Kill Bill

He saw in her the potential to embody O-Ren Ishii, the deadly assassin who became one of the most memorable figures in the Kill Bill saga.

Liu also revealed that she had a hand in shaping O-Ren’s striking wardrobe.

Drawing inspiration from Pulp Fiction, she suggested a black kimono layered over white for her first scene.

“That was representing, basically, Pulp Fiction,” she explained how her costume was actually a tribute to the filmmaker.

Brooklyn Beckham 'on Prince Harry path' with seven figure memoir deal
Brooklyn Beckham 'on Prince Harry path' with seven figure memoir deal
Dua Lipa accidentally finds new way to style her shirts
Dua Lipa accidentally finds new way to style her shirts
Chris Pratt's ‘Mercy' turns ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash' into box office dust
Chris Pratt's ‘Mercy' turns ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash' into box office dust
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce moms share sweet outing at Sundance
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce moms share sweet outing at Sundance
Patrick Dempsey brings ‘fascinating' story to life in ‘Memory of a Killer'
Patrick Dempsey brings ‘fascinating' story to life in ‘Memory of a Killer'
Ryan Reynolds comes under fire for sending cringe email to Colleen Hoover
Ryan Reynolds comes under fire for sending cringe email to Colleen Hoover
‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie': New Trailer reveals first look at Yoshi video
‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie': New Trailer reveals first look at Yoshi
Inside childhood trauma: Brooklyn Beckham 'felt isolated' growing up
Inside childhood trauma: Brooklyn Beckham 'felt isolated' growing up