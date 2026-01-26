Lucy Liu reveals how ‘Shanghai Noon' landed her Quentin Tarantino ‘Kill Bill'

Lucy Liu played O-Ren Ishii in ‘Kill Bill’

Lucy Liu’s role as Princess Pei Pei in Shanghai Noon didn’t just showcase her talent, but also directly inspired Quentin Tarantino to write one of her most iconic roles.

Tarantino’s recognition of her performance transformed Liu from a princess in a western comedy to a sword-wielding assassin in a cult classic.

In a recent Life in Looks video for Vogue, Liu shared that Tarantino was so moved by her performance in the 2000 action-comedy that he created the character of O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill specifically for her.

“He said, ‘Your role as Princess Pei Pei, like, it really moved me and it really connected me with you,’” Liu recalled.

Though Liu’s Shanghai Noon character was more of a damsel in distress, the role gave her the visibility and emotional depth that caught Tarantino’s eye.

He saw in her the potential to embody O-Ren Ishii, the deadly assassin who became one of the most memorable figures in the Kill Bill saga.

Liu also revealed that she had a hand in shaping O-Ren’s striking wardrobe.

Drawing inspiration from Pulp Fiction, she suggested a black kimono layered over white for her first scene.

“That was representing, basically, Pulp Fiction,” she explained how her costume was actually a tribute to the filmmaker.