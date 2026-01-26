Scotland to make history with first international match at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium

Scotland will play in the first-ever international match staged at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Scottish men’s international team will face the Ivory Coast on March 31 in a World Cup warm-up friendly match.

Scottish football manager Steve Clarke's team will face the African nation at the Premier League venue in Liverpool as preparation continues for this summer's World Cup - a first for both the Scotland national team and Everton's new stadium.

Kick-off will be at 7:30 pm (local time), three days after Scotland hosts Japan at Hampden Park.

This match is part of the intense preparation plans for Clarke’s team, who recently qualified for the World Cup Finals for the first time since 1998.

Scotland qualified by defeating Denmark in November. Scotland’s visit will be the first time the stadium has hosted an international match, giving supporters a chance to cherish the new arena.

Ivory Coast have also qualified for the World Cup. The match between the two teams will be intense as this is their first encounter.

Clarke stated that the match was selected deliberately to mirror the challenges the Scottish team will face in the United States.

He stated, “We wanted to face African opposition before we play Morocco. Côte d’Ivoire will give us a really strong test, and it will also be great to play at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. I’m sure the supporters will enjoy the opportunity to visit the new ground.”

Following the Ivory Coast match, Scotland will face Curaçao at Hampden Park on May 30.