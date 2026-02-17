American surfer Kurt Van Dyke killed in alleged robbery in Costa Rica

American surfer Kurt Van Dyke was reportedly killed in an apparent robbery attempt at his home in Costa Rica.

The 66-year-old athlete was found dead at his apartment in Cahuita, a coastal town on Costa Rica’s Caribbean side, on Saturday.

Costa Rica Judicial Investigation Agency (OJI) said that officials responded to a call about a man found dead in a room at around 10:50 a.m. and Dyke was confirmed dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests that two armed robbers entered the apartment and threatened the American surfer with a firearm while he was with a woman, whose name has not been revealed.

The thieves stole the valuables, then allegedly asphyxiated and stabbed Van Dyke several times.

He died at the scene, while the woman suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating the crime to determine the culprits.

Van Dyke’s body was sent for forensics to determine the exact cause of death.

Born in California into a well-known surfing family, Van Dyke was an acclaimed surfer also known for his role in promotion of sport in the Caribbean region.

His brother Peter Van Dyke reacted to his death, saying, “Kurt would never hurt anybody. He was a very benevolent, giving person who would help everyone.”