Obama clarifies after saying aliens are 'real' in viral clip

Geo News Digital Desk
February 17, 2026

Former United States (U.S.) President Barack Hussein Obama has clarified his recent remarks about aliens: “They are real but I haven’t seen them.”

Obama published the clip of his statement on Instagram and issued clarification in the caption of his post. He wrote, “I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify. Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there.”

The 44th POTUS continued, “But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

Earlier, during an interview with American podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama participated in the “quickfire lightning round of questions” segment.

When asked “Are aliens real?” Obama replied, “They are real but I haven’t seen them. They are not being kept in Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States (POTUS).”

His statement generated a lot of buzz on the internet. One user wrote on X, “Former President mentions aliens are real… and we just glide past it? I honestly wish the host had leaned in and asked for a few deeper follow ups.”

Another expressed, “The Obama statement about aliens recently … this stuff is for real.”

Despite Obama’s clarification, several conspiracy theorists believe the government is withholding further information.

