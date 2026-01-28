Hailey Bieber's sister goes to jail

Hailey Bieber’s sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow gets arrested

Hailey Bieber’s sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, is facing the possibility of jail time after prosecutors formally filed misdemeanor charges connected to her 2024 arrest in Georgia.

Court documents filed on January 26 show that Georgia prosecutors have charged Aronow with four misdemeanors: simple battery, simple assault, battery and criminal trespass.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place on February 24, 2024, at Club Elan, where prosecutors claim Aronow caused physical harm to multiple people and refused to leave the venue when asked.

According to the filing, Aronow is accused of intentionally striking a person identified as Jacinto Hills “in the [private area].”

Prosecutors further allege that she threw an [inappropriate object] at another individual, an act they classified as simple assault.

The documents also state that Aronow allegedly pulled hair from the scalp of a person named Ian O’Neill during the confrontation.

The incident reportedly unfolded inside Club Elan, where staff members said Aronow refused to exit the premises despite being instructed to do so.

While the case saw little movement for more than a year, an arraignment has now been scheduled for April 23. Records suggest Aronow may have previously entered a pretrial diversion program, though the newly filed charges have pushed the case forward.

Aronow, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin, was arrested the night of the incident.

According to a police report, the bar owner contacted law enforcement after reporting that a woman was attacking staff and would not leave. When officers arrived, employees identified Aronow as the person involved.

Staff members told police that the situation escalated after Aronow was told she could not use an employee-only bathroom.

According to the bartender’s account, Aronow said she needed time “to change her "[personal object]" and was briefly allowed to remain. When the bartender later returned, she claimed Aronow “removed her [personal object] and threw it” at her.

Security footage was cited in the police report, which stated, “Aronow can be seen fighting and resisting the entire way outside. The video clearly shows Ms. Aronow grabbing and pulling Mr. O’Neill’s hair and her hitting Mr. Hills.”

The report added, “This is when security stepped in and removed the female from the club.”

Aronow reportedly told police she was acting in self-defense and claimed she was “forcefully removed from the club.”

According to the report, she initially denied throwing anything but later admitted that she did.

When questioned about pulling hair and striking one of the alleged victims, officers wrote that she “attempted to justify her action by stating she was defending herself.”

With the charges now officially filed, Aronow could face penalties that include possible jail time if convicted. The case is set to continue later this year as she prepares to appear in court for her arraignment.