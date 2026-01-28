The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York's Harbor as seen from Brooklyn. — Reuters

As the US approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026, this milestone is more than a celebration — it is a moment of renewal. America at 250 is about restoring national strength, strengthening democratic institutions, fostering economic growth and reaffirming principled leadership grounded in realism and reciprocity. In this spirit, I write to the people and government of Pakistan to affirm that the United States sees Pakistan as a vital partner for decades to come.

Democracy that endures: The US constitution, ratified in 1788, established a system of checks and balances to protect liberty and prevent the concentration of power. Over centuries, Americans have faced profound challenges — including a civil war — but our system adapted and strengthened, demonstrating that democracy requires constant stewardship.

Pakistan’s own journey, shaped by resilience, reform and the defence of national priorities, resonates with these ideals. Strong nations make strong partnerships. Just as the US safeguards its institutions while respecting the sovereignty of others, we seek to collaborate with Pakistan on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests.

Prosperity through partnership: The US is home to the world’s largest economy, powered by innovation, enterprise and rule of law. US diplomacy emphasises fair, reciprocal trade and strategic partnerships that strengthen supply chains, enhance economic resilience and create opportunities for Americans and partners alike. These priorities reflect the Freedom 250 agenda, which links America’s founding ideals to a forward-looking foreign policy focused on prosperity, innovation and durable partnerships.

Since January 2025, US-Pakistan economic engagement has intensified. Pakistan’s prime minister and field marshal visited the White House, reaffirming a results-oriented partnership. Agreements between American companies and Pakistani counterparts in critical minerals, mining and infrastructure, supported by US financing tools, illustrate how strategic investment can create jobs, create prosperity and strengthen resilience for both nations.

Security and stability: Security underpins prosperity. The US maintains strong capabilities to deter threats, promote regional stability and support partners confronting shared challenges. President Trump has long emphasised that strength is essential to peace, noting that “our goal is not conflict, but stability, and our strength is what keeps the peace".

The US and Pakistan share a strong interest in countering terrorism and extremism. Our Counterterrorism Dialogue reaffirmed a joint commitment to address these threats while respecting sovereignty and promoting regional stability. Cooperation on security and intelligence strengthens the safety of our citizens and reinforces trust between our nations.

Lawful migration and opportunity: America is a nation shaped by immigration, but it is also a nation of laws. The administration is committed to securing borders, enforcing immigration laws and a legal immigration system that serves US national interests. As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, “a visa is a privilege, not a right".

At the same time, Pakistanis and the Pakistani diaspora have made positive contributions in medicine, science, business, and civic life, strengthening US communities and fostering mutual understanding. This balanced approach ensures that lawful migration supports opportunity, stability and strong bilateral ties.

A forward-looking partnership: The US enters its third century confident in its values and clear in its purpose. Together with Pakistan, we are building a partnership grounded in sovereignty, strength and shared prosperity and opportunity. Recent leader-level engagements and agreements demonstrate how mutual respect, tangible results and aligned economic and security interests can guide cooperation to new heights.

Pakistan’s resilience, innovation and strategic importance offer the opportunity to create a lasting legacy of collaboration. As we mark this historic anniversary, the United States reaffirms its commitment to a strong, respectful, and forward-looking relationship with Pakistan — one that reflects US priorities, embodies the vision and legacy of America’s founders, and will continue to deliver security, prosperity, and leadership for the next 250 years.



The writer is the charge d'affaires at the embassy of the United States of America in Pakistan.



