Harry Styles champions UK music scene with meaningful gesture ahead of tour

Harry Styles is giving back to the music community by introducing a meaningful gesture ahead of his upcoming tour.

Following the announcement of his Together Together tour, the British singer-songwriter will reportedly donate £1 from every single ticket earnings to small music venues across the UK.

With the donations going towards the LIVE Trust, which strives to support and protect the country’s “grassroots music ecosystem”, BBC has reported that the funds raised could amount up to £780,000.

Harry’s move echoes similar actions undertaken by other artists like Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Kneecap, and more.

Coldplay had also donated 10% of their UK tour’s profits to the British organisation last year.

Moreover, Music Venue Trust praised the As It Was singer’s decision, describing it as “serious, long-term support” in a statement.

“That £1 might feel small but when artists at the top level step up, it unlocks serious, long-term support for the base that holds the whole live music ecosystem together,” said the grassroots charity not unlike the LIVE Trust.

“This model works. And it’s growing,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles will kick off his newly announced tour in May, while it is expected to continue till December this year.