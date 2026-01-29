 
Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin Bieber's Grammys return

Justin Bieber is set to take over the Grammys stage after a four-year hiatus

Geo News Digital Desk
January 29, 2026

Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin Bieber's Grammys return

Hailey Bieber is bursting with pride as her husband Justin Bieber will be taking over the Grammys stage.

On Wednesday, January 28, the recording academy announced that the Swag singeris set to perform at this year’s award ceremony.

“He’s back. @lilbieber hits the GRAMMY stage for a night you’ll never forget,” they captioned the post. Shortly after, Justin’s doting wife celebrated the new milestone.

The Rhode mogul dropped a series of black heart emojis under the joint Instagram post shared by official Grammys and CBStv.

In addition, she reposted the delightful news on her own Instagram Stories.

The skin care brand owner attached two black heart emojis alongside the social media post.

For the unversed, the Baby hitmaker’s performance at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, will mark his return to one of the most prestigious music award ceremonies after a four-year-long hiatus.

It is pertinent to note that the 31-year-old Canadian singer has earned four nominations this year for his album SWAG, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best R&B Performance.

The Stay singer will perform at the 2026 Grammy Awards on February 1, marking his first Grammys performance since 2022.

