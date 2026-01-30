When is Galaxy S26 coming out? Release date confirmed

Galaxy S26 release date confirmed

Rumours have long circulated about the much-awaited Galaxy S26's launch date for months, but the latest has tipped us with more clarity on when the Galaxy S26 will actually be released, confirming that Samsung will unveil the new devices next month.

To be precise, the leaks confirmed that February 25 is the day when the newest Galaxy S26 will make its debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The information has been brought to light by prolific tipster Evan Blass, who shared what seems to be an official invitation for the event.

Blass' claim verifies multiple earlier rumours. He mentioned in his post that the event will observe the launch of the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy Buds 4 lineups.

Samsung's typical approach for new devices involves pre-order opening before the official launch.

When will Galaxy S26 go on sale?

Wondering when you can buy one? The Galaxy S26 will officially go on sale on March 11.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked event?

All we could gather regarding the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is a quiet hint suggesting that the event's focus will be artificial intelligence (AI) features. Therefore, we can establish that Samsung's Galaxy AI will grab the limelight at the show.

Bear in mind that the Galaxy S26 series won’t be the sole element to shine at the event, as the Galaxy maker is also anticipated to launch the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro earbuds.

The new eabuds will feature a new design, a new colour option, and a redesigned case.

Recent reports suggested that Samsung might increase the base storage of the base model to 256 GB, likely with a price hike.