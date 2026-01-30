Google isn't killing Pixel Tablet, software support extended till June 2028

Google Pixel Tablet's software support extended till June 2028

In what appears to be a last-minute relief for Pixel Tablet users, Google has extended the software support for the Pixel Tablet by an additional two years.

As stated in Google's support page for the Pixel Tablet, the device will receive OS and security updates until June 2028, while previously, it stated that the tablet would receive Android OS updates until June 2026 and security updates through June 2028.

During these two years, the Pixel Tablet—Google's only tablet—will get two extra Android OS updates, increasing software support to five years.

This isn't the first time Google has complemented the software support for its older devices, as the company extended the OS and security update windows for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series from three to five years at the end of 2024. Both devices were initially limited to receiving three years of major Android OS updates and an additional two years of security updates.

The Pixel Tablet was launched in 2023, coming with the same Tensor G2 chipset found in the Pixel 7 series.

While this update comes as a welcoming move, it doesn't indicate Google's return to tablet production anytime soon, though rumours started appearing about a potential Pixel Tablet 2 shortly after the original model's launch. These claims were then sidelined by claims that Google would skip directly to a Pixel Tablet 3.

However, Google later confirmed that a new tablet's development was put on hold.

Google has struggled to introduce a popular tablet, unlike Apple and Samsung. The Pixel Tablet gained momentum and had its moment, but failed to emerge as a serious competitor to the iPad or Galaxy Tab.