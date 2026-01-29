GTA 6 fans go rogue: Drones used in hunt for gameplay leak

GTA 6 fans have pushed their mania to the next level by going to extreme lengths.

Some have reportedly gone as far as flying drones to spy near Rockstar’s windows, all for one thing: a sneak peek at the much-anticipated game of the decade—GTA 6, a.k.a., Grand Theft Auto VI.

Some have reportedly gone as far as flying drones to spy near Rockstar’s windows, all for one thing: a sneak peek at the much-anticipated game of the decade—Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).

For the unversed, this is not happening for the first time; back in 2024, it was reported that fans had been sneaking into Rockstar’s New England studio, taking advantage of the darkness, just to catch a glimpse of the game.

This shows the extreme lengths fans will go for a first look at Los Santos.

Amid the buzz for the game launch, some diehard fans even managed to get all the way to the entrance of Rockstar North’s studio located in Edinburgh.

In their attempts, some remain successful in catching a sneak peek of yet-to-be-released GTA 6 posters for the first time.

While it might be crazy for those involved, these daring attempts have sparked concern among other fans, who fear that such stunts could slow development, as reported by Dexerto.

In fact, reports indicate that Rockstar is now considering delaying the physical launch of the game to avoid spoilers.

It was first reported by a Polish outlet, PPE, this week, which was even supported by a few known insiders in the GTA community, among them is KiwiTalkz, who had also shared other “crazy” stories of fans attempting to get a sneak peek.

The YouTuber posted on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Unfortunately, there are a number of crazy Rockstar fans that would 100% break into retail stores and manufacturing facilities to steal discs, and people on the inside would leak it as well.”

“I have heard stories from Rockstar devs over the years of nutty fans trying to get into their buildings to get any info they can from faking IDs to flying drones above windows to try to get images/video,” the YouTuber noted.

Although there’s no official word from Rockstar yet, anyone trying to break into their property would face the music—meaning police involvement and criminal proceedings afterwards.

This means their wait to play GTA 6 could end up being even longer than the game’s expected official launch.

GTA VI is slated for launch on November 19, 2026.