Apple's iPhone 17, Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G prove best-selling phones of 2025

This might be to the surprise of Android lovers that Apple’s iPhone 16 has emerged as the world’s best-selling smartphone in 2025, as revealed in the latest report.

The report's data indicates that Apple and Samsung once again dominated the global rankings. This happened to be the fourth consecutive year when these two tech giants led the top 10 list, as their devices made up 19% of total smartphone sales globally.

Apple secured seven of the 10 spots on the chart, while Samsung managed to grab the remaining three positions. This underlines the strong footprint maintained by both brands in the premium and mid-range smartphone markets.

The iPhone 17 series, launched in September, saw 16% more sales than its predecessor during its first full quarter, and the largest demand came from the U.S., China, and Western Europe.

It must be noted that the base iPhone 17 model stood out by grabbing the most sales, achieving the highest growth among all devices. The latest iPhone model also ranked higher compared to the iPhone 16 at its debut in 2024.

Credit to such overwhelming figures goes to several upgrades and standout features iPhone 17 packs inside, with the most notable being a 120Hz refresh rate—the iPhone 16 offered 60Hz— and 256GB as the base storage option, up from 128GB.

These enhancements reportedly brought the base iPhone 17 model the best reception.

The iPhone maker also cashed the iPhone 16e well, which debuted in spring 2025, priced at $599. It offered a more affordable entry point into Apple’s ecosystem, standing as an ideal option for users seeking a lower-cost iPhone.

Which is the best smartphone of 2025?

It must not be ignored that South Korean giant Samsung proved to be a formidable contender, as the Galaxy A16 5G ranked fifth overall and became the best-selling Android smartphone of 2025, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra secured ninth place, marking its second consecutive year in the top 10.