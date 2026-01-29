Breakthrough study shows potential for pancreatic cancer ‘cure’ in mice

In a major development in oncology, researchers of the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO) have confirmed eliminating pancreatic tumours in mice.

The scientists used a novel triple-drug therapy.

The study, published in the journal PNAS, describes how targeting three points in the KRAS oncogene pathway at the same time helps achieve lasting tumour regression and prevents recurrence in animal models.

The KRAS oncogene pathway drives this aggressive cancer.

The five-year survival rate of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is below 10%. One of the major reasons with less survival rate is due to rapid resistance to treatments.

The team at the CNIO combined an experimental KRAS inhibitor with an existing lung cancer drug and a protein degrader.

By doing this, they were able to bypass the resistance that usually develops when only one pathway is blocked, causing the tumours to shrink away without any side effects in the mice.

Although praising the results for providing a clear direction for future clinical trials, the authors called for caution.

They pointed out that the translation of this triple therapy into human subjects would be a complicated procedure and that human trials were not imminent.

If developed successfully, this strategy could mark a pivotal advance against one of oncology’s most formidable challenges.