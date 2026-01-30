Google Pixel's Jan 2026 update causing Wi-Fi, bluetooth problems? Try THESE workarounds

Try THESE workarounds to solve Pixel phones' Wi-Fi, bluetooth problems

Google Pixel users are reportedly facing serious issues after installing the recent January 2026 update, highlighting Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity problems on social media platforms.

Pixel users' reports on Reddit and Google’s own forums state that the update has affected a huge number of devices, especially the Pixel 10 series and Pixel 8 Pro.

While the purported connectivity issues with Pixel devices are said to be a recurring theme in previous updates, the latest version appears to impact more devices than ever, with no immediate fix in sight.

Users reported not only connectivity problems but also issues with the camera and flashlight.

Some users even claimed that their Pixel phone's camera isn't turning on, and sometimes the flashlight is not activating, particularly when the non-functioning camera app is in use.

In light of these issues affecting multiple Pixel models, a hardware malfunction is unlikely.

Google has acknowledged the problems but has not provided insights into a resolution, according to BGR.

Users experiencing such issues are advised to reach out to Pixel support teams or consult Google’s support page for assistance.

How to fix Wi-Fi, bluetooth problems in Pixel phones after January 2026 update?

While waiting for an official fix, users are left with limited options. Users affected by Wi-Fi issues are bound to rely on mobile data, which could also be a problem in the wake of data caps.

For Bluetooth connectivity issues, a temporary workaround involves using wired earphones with USB-C connectors.

At last, camera issues may be solved through third-party camera apps, which is, again, tentative and might not work for all.