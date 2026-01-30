Everything to know about Lindsey Vonn deadly crash in World Cup downhill race

American World Cup alpine ski racer Lindsey Caroline Vonn was airlifted after crashing during a World Cup downhill race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Her crash raised concerns about her participation in the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

The crash occurred when the 41-year-old lost control after landing a jump in difficult conditions. Her land was quite difficult as there was low visibility and high snowfall.

Vonn skidded into safety netting on the upper section of the slope and lay on the ground for several minutes till rescue officers arrived.

She later stood up but was limping and bearing her weight on her left knee.

After initial examination in the medical tent, Vonn was transported by helicopter for detailed examination.

There are no confirmations about the severity of her injury by medical officers yet.

Vonn is not the only one who crashed here. Earlier, Austria’s Nina Ortlieb and Norway’s Marte Monsen also fell on the course. Following Vonn’s incident, the women’s downhill race was cancelled after three of the first six competitors crashed.

Athletes attributed poor visibility as a major factor behind crashed. A severe injury can impact Vonn’s career significantly, as she was scheduled to compete in the Olympic downhill on February 8, as well as the super G and team combined events.

When are the Winter Olympics 2026?

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026, to Sunday, February 22, 2026.