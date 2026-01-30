Scientists develop laser charging system to power drones in air

Scientists develop laser charging system to power drones mid-air

Scientists have invented a laser-based charging system that can charge a device from a distance through a beam, potentially achieving “infinite flight” for drones.

PowerLight Technologies has developed a system with advanced software design that works by pairing a ground-based transmitter with a receiver on a drone.

The receiver uses a laser-power converter to turn the beam into battery power.

The laser beam is powerful enough to deliver thousands of watts of power to the receiver. It has been revealed that power transmitters can operate at distances of up to 1,500 meters away.

The software allows the transmitter to lock onto cooperative targets and track them, thus making it easier to direct the beam straight at the receiver even while it’s in flight.

The integrated control system also provides monitoring and control on ground, thus allowing operators to check battery charge information and take steps accordingly.

If applied to military drones, the laser-beam charger could prove to be a game changer, enabling “potentially infinite” flight and allowing drones to engage multiple targets without returning for recharging.

Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of PowerLight, Tom Nugent, said, “We are building an intelligent mesh energy network capability.

Our transmitter communicates with the UAS, tracks its volatility and delivers energy exactly where it’s needed.”