Former Illinois deputy sentenced to 20 years for killing Sonya Massey

Sean Grayson, the former Illinois sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Sonya Massey, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the killing on July 6, 2024.

Grayson was charged with three counts of first-degree murder; however, a jury convicted him of the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

The tragic incident unfolded when Massey called 911 fearing a prowler in her home. Grayson, now 31, along with Deputy Dawson Farley, responded to the scene.

Bodycam footage reveals the deputies entered Massey’s house and Grayson noticed a pot on the stove and asked Farley to move it. Massey then picked it up and teased Greyson for moving away from “the hot, steaming water.”

The argument escalated and then Grayson ordered her to drop the pan. She set the pot down but then appeared to pick it up again. Grayson then pulled his sidearm and shot her in the face.

Grayson testified that he feared Massey would injure him by throwing hot water.

The former Deputy apologised for his actions, stating, “I wish I could bring Massey back and spare her family the pain I caused.”

He was sentenced to the maximum prison term, despite his lawyer urging court for only a six-year sentence noting the medical condition of his client. His attorney said Grayson was suffering from colon cancer that has spread to his liver and lungs.

Massey’s killing prompted protests in the United States (U.S.) over systemic racism.