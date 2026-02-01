Katie Price's 'starting to suspect' she made huge mistake in marriage

Katie Price's family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43

Katie Price has tried to convince fans that she has married the right person, after it was revealed that she is 'starting to suspect she's made a huge mistake' in marrying him.

The wedding reportedly took place only days after the engagement, with sources claiming that even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43.

But despite his claims to be a multimillionaire businessman with links to Elon Musk, Lee's facade has crumbled since the big day, with him being accused of using AI, working as an escort and having a colourful history with women.

However, the couple continued to ignore all the concerns surrounding their shotgun wedding, as Lee displayed a new inking of Katie's name.

Flashing his abs in a shirtless selfie, he showed the tribute tattooed on right hip, which his new wife promptly shared to her Instagram Story.

It marks yet another tribute inking for the couple in just a week, with them already getting each other's names tattooed on their back of their hands.

Friends of Katie's wider family have told Daily Mail that the mother-of-five is 'beginning to be convinced' that Lee might not be the man she thought he was, but that she is reluctant to admit it.

One source said: 'Katie has been inundated with direct messages from her new husband's former girlfriends warning her what he is really like – and pleading with her to dump him.

'He is not a nice man. These women have been doing everything they can to make her see sense. They have no ulterior motive other than to try and stop her going through what they went through.'

'At first, she ignored them and wrote them off as being bitter and jealous', they went on. 'But now she is actually starting to believe the women because they have so much information and details documenting what he did to them.

'And even though she's starting to suspect that she's made a huge mistake by marrying a man she didn't even know, she's not admitting it to those closest to her. She is very, very stubborn like that.'

It comes after the entrepreneur failed to fulfil his promise that he would fly to the UK on Thursday to reunite with his new bride as promised.