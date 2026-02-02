What's Groundhog Day? All eyes on Punxsutawney Phil for major winter prediction

The winter has already stretched beyond its traditional timeline across much of America, and today, on Monday morning, February 2, 2026, it’s going to be Punxsutawney Phil’s major winter prediction called Groundhog Day.

Let’s find out what’s buzzing about Groundhog Day and what’s in store for Americans as Punxsutawney is about to announce a big weather forecast for the upcoming spring.

How does Groundhog Day predict an early spring?

When Phil is believed to have spotted his shadow upon slipping out of the stump’s shadow in rural Pennsylvania, that’s considered a weather forecast for a stretch of six more weeks of winter.

If he doesn’t see his shadow, an early spring is said to be on the way.

What’s Groundhog Day?

Every year in February, the tiny town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, turns into the “weather capital of the world” as folks rush to the area for Groundhog Day, which has been celebrated for centuries.

Groundhog Day is celebrated on every February 2, the midpoint between the shortest, darkest day of the year on the winter solstice and the spring equinox.

The festivities happen at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Philly, located about 80 miles from Pittsburgh.

Phil isn’t the only animal whose advice is sought for long-term weather predictions on Monday. There are formal and informal Groundhog Day events in various places in the U.S., Canada, and beyond.

Last year’s winter solstice stretched for six more weeks of winter, by far Phil’s most common calculation and not much of a surprise during the first week of February.

Pennsylvanians of German descent have been watching for the annual emergence from hibernation of groundhogs for centuries.

In Punxsutawney, Philly Germans started celebrating the holiday in the 1880s by picnicking, eating groundhogs, and going out for hunting.