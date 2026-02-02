February 2026 marks 100th anniversary of Black History month celebration

This February is the 100th year anniversary of the Black History month.

Originally observed in 1927 as Negro history week by Dr. Carter G. Woodson.

It was formally recognized as a month-long observation in the United States by President Gerald Ford in 1976, commemorating 50 years of the month-long observation.

The tradition has been observed worldwide in commemoration of the achievements, strength, and contributions of people of African descent.

Currently, the observation has gone beyond the U.S. to Canada and Jamica. While others such as United Kingdom, Ireland, and European countries observe in October.

Key 2026 events of Black History month in U.S: