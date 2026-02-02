February 2026 marks 100th anniversary of Black History month celebration 

This February is the 100th year anniversary of the Black History month.
Originally observed in 1927 as Negro history week by Dr. Carter G. Woodson.
It was formally recognized as a month-long observation in the United States by President Gerald Ford in 1976, commemorating 50 years of the month-long observation.
The tradition has been observed worldwide in commemoration of the achievements, strength, and contributions of people of African descent.
Currently, the observation has gone beyond the U.S. to Canada and Jamica. While others such as United Kingdom, Ireland, and European countries observe in October.
Key 2026 events of Black History month in U.S:
- Smithsonian Institution: Provides specialized tours, podcasts, and exhibitions, such as “In Slavery's Wake” at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
- Virtual Tours: Virtual tours are available for the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and the Freedom March from Selma to Montgomery.
- ASALH Events: The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) provides festivals and a 2026 luncheon.
- Author Talks: Events, like the Leon County Library's “The Conjuring of America” talk, explore Black history from a literary perspective.
- Educational Focus: Libraries, museums, and schools across the US provide events based on the 2026 theme chosen by ASALH.