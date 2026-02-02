China slams Grammy honour for Dalai Lama, calls it political manipulation

China has slammed The Recording Academy for its decision to honour Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama with Grammy Award, accusing him of being involved in separatist activities.

He was given the accolade for the audioversion of his book, “Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.” Expressing gratitude, the Buddhist figure shared a message on his website, stating, “I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility.”

He added, “The award is a recognition of our shared universal responsibility.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticised the decision, saying awarding a music prize to an audiobook was just a tool for anti-China political manipulation.

He accused the religious figure of engaging in separatist activities under the guise of religion, adding, “We firmly oppose the relevant party using the award as a tool for anti-China political manipulations.”

The Dalai Lama lives in exile in India and is accused by Chinese authorities of engaging in separatist activities in Tibet and abroad.

The spiritual leader has formed a government-in-exile in India, after being involved in a failed uprising against the Chinese government in Tibet in 1959.

According to NBC News, the controversy also has a religious dimension as China believes that the Dalai Lama’s successor must be born in Tibet and recognized by the Chinese Communist Party (which has been ruling the country since independence), while the exiled leader said that his successor will be born in a free country and that Beijing will have no role in the process.

The Dalai Lama is the highest spiritual leader of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism. He is believed to be the reincarnation of Avalokiteshvara (Chenrezig), the bodhisattva of compassion.