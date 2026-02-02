UK ‘Fuel Finder Scheme' goes live: Here's how you can save £40 a year

The United Kingdom (U.K.) government’s fuel finder scheme allowing drivers to compare the price of fuel at different petrol stations went live on Monday, February 2, 2026.

The scheme provides an opportunity for the public to shop around for the best fuel price.

According to Chancellor (finance minister) Rachel Reeves, the scheme, which makes it mandatory for petrol stations to share their prices with third-party apps within 30 minutes, is expected to save an average household forty pounds a year.

There is no official government app to monitor the pricing difference, but existing third-party apps will provide the information needed for motorists to cut fuel costs.

Some of the apps providing petrol price information include, Waze, My RAC, AA and the Petrol Prices.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has hailed the Fuel Finder Scheme, stating, “It will allow drivers to find the best deals and spur competition as fuel retailers compete for customers.”

The most recent data reveals that the profit margins for retailers were very high and competition remained low. Reports claim that fuel costs varied up to 20p per litre depending on the location where motorists filled their tanks.

The Petrol Retailer’s Association has expressed concerns over what it called inflammatory rhetoric surrounding fuel margins, adding that the industry is facing high tax bills and rising wage costs.