Viral TikTok chia seed trend raises questions over weight loss claims

Millions of TikTok users are participating in chia seeds as a “quick fix” viral trend for weight loss and improving gut health.

However, health experts are urging caution, warning that despite having benefits, the TikTok claims are highly exaggerated and misleading.

Known widely as the “chia seed challenge”, the trend encourages users to consume chia seeds aggressively, often with water to create a healthy drink.

The assumptions are made that the daily consumption of Chia seeds guarantees weight loss, better digestion, and overall well-being.

While the benefits of chia seeds are not new to the health food scene, their popularity has surged as influencers and even AI-generated accounts amplify bold wellness claims.

Chia seeds are produced by the flowering plant Salvia hispanica, which is originally from Mexico, and are now cultivated in some parts of northern Australia, including the Ord Valley in Western Australia. Chia seeds have long been prized for their nutritional benefits and are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fibre.

However, eating too many Chia seeds causes side effects. According to Healthline, common digestive issues occur with overconsumption, including digestive issues, choking, allergic reactions, drug interactions and in extreme cases Prostate cancer.

If someone experiences the following gastrointestinal symptoms after daily consumption of chia seeds, they should see a doctor:

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Bloating

Flatulence

Constipation

Bowel Obstruction

This can also happen if you pair chia seeds with a high fibre diet with limited hydration.

Dietitian Amelia Harray from the University of Western Australia also stated that considering chia seeds as a miracle weight loss solution is not true.

However, Dr Harray warned that chia seeds should not be considered a magic slimming diet.

She said that individuals who have low fibre intake may experience bloating or discomfort in the abdomen if they take high amounts of chia seeds.