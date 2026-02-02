Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah after Grammys Epstein jab: Here's what we know

The 68th Grammys host, Trevor Noah, has landed in hot water as he took a jibe at Donald Trump on Sunday evening at the music’s biggest night.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to file a lawsuit against Noah over Grammy’s Epstein jab.

The comedian, who had been at the 2026 Grammy Awards the previous night, took a jab at the president visiting convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

Noah quipped, “Song of the year, congratulations Billie Eilish, wow.

That is a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland.”

Then Noah jibed at the president, saying, “Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

In turn, taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump blasted Noah, writing, “a poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C.” who had “better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast.”

Trump clarified, as the post continued, “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!”

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media,” Trump wrote.

The president added he would “be sending my lawyers to sue” Noah “for plenty$… Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you.”

It is, however, unclear whether the president plans to sue CBS Television Network or streamer Paramount+, which broadcasted the awards show.

The Grammys are scheduled to move to the ABC network in 2027.