Kim Kardashian welcomes football star after getaway with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian’s budding romance with F1 star Lewis Hamilton became the talk of the town after the discovery of their recent getaway to the UK.

The newly linked pair were rumoured to have enjoyed a brief stay at the celebrity-favoured English neighbourhood, the Cotswolds, before jetting off to Paris for the launch of NikeSKIMS .

While the two landed in the French capital together, the reality star was seen arriving solo to the event, which showcased the collaborative collection between her label and Nike.

Dressed in a soft pink ensemble, the 45-year-old fashion mogul also welcomed Real Madrid’s star player Vinícius Júnior at the latest launch.

The Brazilian footballer currently has two days off, approved by his club’s manager, which he was seen spending with the Skims founder.

The combination of the two celebrities from opposing fields gave way to unanimous levels of backlash for both, albeit from the sporting side.

Vinícius, who has been on a relatively downward spiral where his game is concerned, scored a league goal for the first time since last October during his team’s recent win in Spain over the weekend.

However, the squad’s shaky performance despite the win did not strike confidence into Madrid’s fans, instead inviting further criticism and doubt about the impact of the outing on their star forward’s form. It doesn’t help that most football fans are not great fans of the Kardashians alum either, who they believe cast a ‘curse’ on the club when she paid a visit to its stadium a season ago.

Nevertheless, all eyes remain on Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton for now, who are reportedly living it up at the five-star joint Le Bristol during their current stop in Paris.

Coincidentally, you are likely to find fans of the Ferrari driver less than thrilled about his new whirlwind romance with Kim as well.