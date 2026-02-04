 
Channing Tatum prepares to undergo surgery after severe injury

Channing Tatum shares his photo in a hospital gown amid health crisis: 'This one is gonna be hard'

Geo News Digital Desk
February 04, 2026

Channing Tatum offered his health update after severely injuring his shoulder.

Before going under the knife, the Magic Mike star took to his Instagram on Tuesday night, February 3.

He shared a black-and-white snapshot of himself wearing a hospital gown while laying on a bed in a medical office as he prepares to undergo surgery.

“Just another day. Another challenge,” the 45-year-old American actor and film producer captioned the single image.

“This one is gonna be hard,” he added before concluding, “But whatever. Let’s get it in.”

Moreover, giving more insights about his condition, the Blink Twice actor posted two images of his X-rays on his Instagram Stories.

“Separated shoulder,” he captioned one report, showing broken bones.

Channing Tatum prepares to undergo surgery after severe injury

The Step Up actor wrote “Screwed shoulder. Yay,” on the following update, featuring a screw in his shoulder.

It is pertinent to note that back in September, Tatum revealed that he got injured while filming the new Avengers: Doomsday movie.

Given his history, it’s unclear if the new medical procedure has anything to do with his previous injury.

On the work front Tatum’s latest movies as of early 2026 include the critically acclaimed dark thriller Josephine, which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, and the 2025 crime drama Roofman, where he stars as Jeffrey Manchester.

