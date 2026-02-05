 
Geo News

Wizards acquire Anthony Davis from Mavericks ahead of trade deadline

Mavericks trade Anthony Davis to Wizards in 8-player blockbuster

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 05, 2026

Wizards acquire Anthony Davis from Mavericks ahead of trade deadline
Wizards acquire Anthony Davis from Mavericks ahead of trade deadline

In an eye-opener, the Dallas Mavericks have traded 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards in a pre-trade blockbuster.

The news was verified on Wednesday, February 5, after sources reported that the huge eight-player transaction reinvigorates the course of the two franchises.

Dallas assigns the guards, Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum to Washington. 

The Mavericks receive veterans Khris Middleton and Marvin Bagley III, young players AJ Johnson and Malaki Branham, and three second-round selections in the future, as well as three second-round picks.

The transaction is a definite turn in the right direction, as the Mavericks were only a year ago accused of selling Luka Doncic, and thus Davis became the new face of the team. 

Nonetheless, the advent of a new star player, Cooper Flagg, has made the Mavericks abandon the long-term contracts and construct their new team around the young sensation.

This is the second major injury-laden superstar purchase the Wizards have made this season, after trading off a guard, Trae Young, last month. 

Davis is expected by the team to be paired with their already established young group of players, such as Alex Sarr and newly recruited Tre Johnson, so that the rebuilding process can be expedited.

Davis, 32 is out since the beginning of January with a ligament injury in his hand and will likely be back this season. 

He is scoring an average of 20.4 and 11.1 points and rebounds, respectively. The NBA trade deadline would end on Thursday at 3 pm. ET.

Trump withdraws 700 ICE agents from Minnesota after protests
Trump withdraws 700 ICE agents from Minnesota after protests
US longest-serving Senator Mitch McConnell, 83, hospitalized after flu-like symptoms
US longest-serving Senator Mitch McConnell, 83, hospitalized after flu-like symptoms
‘The Washington Post' begins sweeping layoffs in major newsroom restructuring
‘The Washington Post' begins sweeping layoffs in major newsroom restructuring
Milan-Cortina 2026: Here's spotlight on three global stars— Shiffrin Gu, Malinin to watch
Milan-Cortina 2026: Here's spotlight on three global stars— Shiffrin Gu, Malinin to watch
Media outlets report receiving ransom notes demanding millions in Bitcoin for Nany Guthrie
Media outlets report receiving ransom notes demanding millions in Bitcoin for Nany Guthrie
Survivors from deadly sea collision off Chios are mostly Afghan nationals
Survivors from deadly sea collision off Chios are mostly Afghan nationals
De Montfort University stabbing: Man arrested after fatal incident: here's what we know video
De Montfort University stabbing: Man arrested after fatal incident: here's what we know
New Apple Pay scam on the rise: Here's how to stay safe
New Apple Pay scam on the rise: Here's how to stay safe