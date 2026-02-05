Bella Hadid comes face-to-face with police after Adan Banuelos controversy

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos were together during the cowboy's arrest for public intoxication

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos both had an encounter with the police after seemingly partying together in Texas, amid the rumours of their breakup.

The 28-year-old supermodel and the cowboy, 36, debunked the split speculations when they were spotted together at the Weatherford bar this weekend.

Soon after their party, Banuelos was arrested for public intoxication, but as it appears Hadid herself had an interaction with the law enforcement agents.

As it turns out, the Orebella founder was pulled over hours earlier, and the arresting officer noted that Banuelos told them that he had gone back to the bar because his girlfriend left her phone in the bar and went in to collect it, with him following behind because he “cared for her.”

The officer claimed that Banuelos was taken in custody after he confessed to consuming “four” beers as a precaution against him “possibly driving a vehicle or posing a danger to himself or others.”

The report continued, “I released Adan’s property and his vehicle to his girlfriend, who was identified as Isabella Hadid, at his request.”

This comes after Hadid and Banuelos reportedly got back together after breaking up around the holidays. While the couple are now back on, insiders fear that the “tumultuous” on-and-off would take a toll on their relationship.