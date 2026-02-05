Savannah Guthrie issues tearful plea to possible captors of mother

The Today host Savannah Guthrie made emotional plea for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie’s safe return.

The TV show anchor alongside her siblings Camron and Annie Guthrie took to Instagram to share an emotional video message February 4.

The clip was directed at their missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, and whoever may have taken her from her Tucson, Arizona home.

The 84-year-old vanished on February 1 sparking a police investigation and widespread concern.

In the Instagram clip, Savannah’s voice broke as she described her mother’s fragile health.

“Our mom is our heart and our home. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer,” she said.

The family also addressed reports of alleged ransom notes received by media outlets.

Savannah emphasized the need for proof of life before engaging further.

“We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her.”

Annie Guthrie added her own heartfelt words which she read from a letter about their mother’s resilience and joy despite past struggles.

“The light is missing from our lives. Nancy is our mother. She is our beacon… She chooses joy day after day, despite having already passed through great trials of pain and grief,” she said.

Directly addressing Nancy, Annie added, “Mama, if you’re listening, we need you to come home. We miss you.”

Authorities continue to investigate Nancy’s disappearance.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that Nancy’s home has been declared a crime scene and DNA samples have been collected.

“At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest,” he stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter), noting detectives are speaking with anyone who may have had contact with her.