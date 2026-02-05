After foldable iPhone, iPhone Flip could be new hot thing in smartphone market

The uncertainty around the much-hyped iPhone Fold has become so trivial that it's making way for a new hot iPhone mode, codenamed iPhone Flip, that folds in half.

The news comes as Apple is said to be working on a new uncommon foldable iPhone, as claimed in recent reports, adding that Apple is exploring the idea of a clamshell iPhone to expand its foldable portfolio.

The leak has also been backed up by the Korean market research firm Stone Partners. It said the alleged iPhone Flip is expected to offer a more affordable and compact form factor, similar to Android flip phones like the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr.

Therefore, going with an iPhone Flip could be a strategic move for Apple, since designing a book-style foldable is considerably more complex than creating a clamshell phone.

Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, PhoneArena mentioned that a new layout for the internals, a different screen aspect ratio, and a new user interface are must-have elements of a book-style device, iPhone Flip, in this case.

How Flip phones are possibly made?

To understand the challenges that Apple may face, one must note that Samsung needed several generations of Galaxy Fold devices to perfect this.

On the contrary, a flip phone would not require a complete overhaul of the hardware. The camera system and chipset would largely remain in the same positions. Although splitting the battery into two cells would be needed, it is a more manageable engineering feat than developing a book-style foldable from scratch.

Minimal changes to the user interface would be enough to align the screen size and aspect ratios with those of conventional phones.

iPhone Flip's expected price

If Apple is to keep the iPhone Flip priced under £1,000, it is most likely to attract more buyers than a £2,399 iPhone Fold.