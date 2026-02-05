 
Geo News

Brooklyn Beckham shows off lavish LA life after cutting ties with parents

Brooklyn offered fans an insights into his millionaire lifestyle

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 05, 2026

Brooklyn Beckham shows off lavish LA life after cutting ties with parents
Brooklyn Beckham shows off lavish LA life after cutting ties with parents

Brooklyn Beckham gave fans a sneak peek into his luxurious life in Los Angeles as he looks ahead to a new chapter after publicly disowning his parents.

The aspiring chef, 26, released a bombshell statement last week in which he criticised his parents, Sir David 51, and Lady Victoria Beckham 50, and accused them of mistreating his wife, 30.

Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly get a $1million a month allowance from her billionaire father Nelson, 83. 

Now, Brooklyn has stunned onlookers by offering fans an insights into his millionaire lifestyle through a series of Instagram posts shared on Tuesday.

In one photo, Brooklyn is seen relaxing in an eye-watering property with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Los Angeles skyline.

In another, Brooklyn posed in posed in a walk-in wardrobe, which was filled to the brim with Nicola's designer shoes. 

Other snaps offered a glimpse into the couple's stay at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's favourite California hotel.

The couple stayed at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, which rooms can cost up to $2,595 a night.

It comes after Nicola's father, the business magnate,83, who was previously reported to give his daughter $1 million a-month allowance spoke about the family drama during a Q and A at WSJD's Invest Live in West Beach event on Tuesday. 

For context, Nicola's father is a businessman with an estimated net worth of $1.6billion, compared with the Beckhams' reported $680million.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's family have maintained silence since the aspiring chef penned his frustrations about his parents, sharing his reasons for cutting ties with them.

Seth Meyers reveals REAL reason for Donald Trump skipping Super Bowl
Seth Meyers reveals REAL reason for Donald Trump skipping Super Bowl
‘Bridgerton' season 4: Fans spot editing mishap in period drama
‘Bridgerton' season 4: Fans spot editing mishap in period drama
Ed Westwick weighs in on ‘Gossip Girl' return amid Blair Waldorf sequel news
Ed Westwick weighs in on ‘Gossip Girl' return amid Blair Waldorf sequel news
Chris Hemsworth makes rare statement about Chris Evans return as Steve Rogers video
Chris Hemsworth makes rare statement about Chris Evans return as Steve Rogers
Blake Lively's 'Gossip Girl' character to have a spin-off? Deets inside
Blake Lively's 'Gossip Girl' character to have a spin-off? Deets inside
Emma Stone stars in Yorgos Lanthimos-powered surreal Superbowl ad: Watch video
Emma Stone stars in Yorgos Lanthimos-powered surreal Superbowl ad: Watch
Taylor Swift draws clear boundaries with Blake Lively as wedding nears
Taylor Swift draws clear boundaries with Blake Lively as wedding nears
'Avengers: Doomsday': James Marsden reveals what fans can expect from 'Cyclops' video
'Avengers: Doomsday': James Marsden reveals what fans can expect from 'Cyclops'