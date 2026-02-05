Brooklyn Beckham shows off lavish LA life after cutting ties with parents

Brooklyn Beckham gave fans a sneak peek into his luxurious life in Los Angeles as he looks ahead to a new chapter after publicly disowning his parents.

The aspiring chef, 26, released a bombshell statement last week in which he criticised his parents, Sir David 51, and Lady Victoria Beckham 50, and accused them of mistreating his wife, 30.

Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly get a $1million a month allowance from her billionaire father Nelson, 83.

Now, Brooklyn has stunned onlookers by offering fans an insights into his millionaire lifestyle through a series of Instagram posts shared on Tuesday.

In one photo, Brooklyn is seen relaxing in an eye-watering property with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Los Angeles skyline.

In another, Brooklyn posed in posed in a walk-in wardrobe, which was filled to the brim with Nicola's designer shoes.

Other snaps offered a glimpse into the couple's stay at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's favourite California hotel.

The couple stayed at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, which rooms can cost up to $2,595 a night.

It comes after Nicola's father, the business magnate,83, who was previously reported to give his daughter $1 million a-month allowance spoke about the family drama during a Q and A at WSJD's Invest Live in West Beach event on Tuesday.

For context, Nicola's father is a businessman with an estimated net worth of $1.6billion, compared with the Beckhams' reported $680million.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's family have maintained silence since the aspiring chef penned his frustrations about his parents, sharing his reasons for cutting ties with them.