‘How I Met Your Mother' star Josh Radnor embraces fatherhood

The How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor has stepped into a brand-new role: fatherhood.

The 51-year-old revealed on February 4 that he and his wife, Jordana Jacobs, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, together a few months ago.

Radnor took to Instagram to share the joyful news with a series of intimate photos including one of him holding his son close.

Another picture featured the newborn resting on a guitar while Radnor tuned it.

He also shared a tender shot of Jacobs in a hospital bed cradling their baby.

“So my wife and I had a baby a few months ago (!!),” the famed Ted Mosby wrote.

“Here’s what we know so far: His smile lights up the room. He’s super observant and thoughtful. He gets hypnotized when I play him songs on the guitar. He thinks the word ‘baba ghanoush’ is hysterical. He’s a total delight and Jordana and I are thrilled he’s here.”

The actor also thanked fans and listeners of his How We Made Your Mother podcast, where he had quietly dropped the news earlier.

“Sending love to all my fellow parents of newborns out there,” he added. “What a wild, beautiful, exhausting, heart-opening initiation. So grateful.”

Congratulatory messages quickly poured in from fans and friends, including actress Rachel Zegler, who commented, “CONGRATS FAMILY!!!”

While the baby’s name and exact birth date have not been shared, Radnor’s heartfelt words and photos make clear that fatherhood has already brought immense joy.

For the unversed, Jacobs and Radnor tied the knot in January 2024.