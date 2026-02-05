Anthropic confirms to keep Claude ad-free, mocking ChatGPT ads

As the whole capitalist world is gearing up for Super Bowl LX, and with it a gigantic wave of commercials, OpenAI has announced to introduce ChatGPT ads, but that has already taken a blow from Anthropic which has pledged to keep Claude ad-free.

No ads in Claude

In a recent blog post, Anthropic stated that while there are "many good places for advertising," a "conversation with Claude is not one of them."

There will be no ads or sponsored links in conversations with Claude, and its responses will not reflect advertisers or include third-party product placements, the company stressed.

Anthropic argued that adding ads in Claude would contradict its objective of providing a helpful assistant for work and deep thinking, which is aligned with the company's view that users should never have to second-guess whether an AI is genuinely supportive or "subtly steering the conversation towards something monetisable."

Anthropic's analysis of user interactions with Claude showed that many discussions are based on sensitive or deeply personal topics—like those one would share with a trusted advisor, and the presence of ads in these contexts would be inappropriate and disruptive.

Offering an ad-free experience is expected to encourage users to choose Claude over OpenAI's ChatGPT.

OpenAI in January announced that it would be testing ads in the US for free and Go tier subscribers, though it assures that ads will be clearly labelled and will not impact ChatGPT's responses.

Anthropic's Super Bowl ad that ridicules ChatGPT ads

The video ad by Anthropic stated: "Ads are coming to AI, but not to Claude."

To highlight the distinction between Claude's ad-free experience and ChatGPT's ad-supported model, Anthropic plans to air a humorous Super Bowl commercial featuring a man receiving an unwanted cougar dating ad after asking about his mother.

Anthropic's monetisation approach would extract capital through enterprise contracts and paid subscriptions while maintaining a free tier.

For those considering, this might be helpful that Claude Pro is priced at $20 per month, just like ChatGPT's Plus tier.