Dutch queen joins military as Army reservist amid rising security concerns

February 05, 2026

The Queen of the Netherlands, Maxima, has registered as a Dutch Army reservist citing national security concerns amid Russia's war with Ukraine.

The Dutch Royal Family announced on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, that the 54-year-old Argentinian-born Dutch Queen has chosen to register now because “our safety can no longer be granted.”

The statement continued, “Queen Maxima, like many others, wants to contribute to the country’s safety,” adding that after the completion of her training, she’ll be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and like other reservists, she will be deployed where needed.

Following the announcement, several photographs of the queen donning the Dutch Army uniform and participating in various exercises as part of the General Military Training, at the Dutch Royal Military Academy in Breda were also released.

The Dutch Royal House also shared a video of the queen's training which saw her jumping into a pool and later rope-climbing in a helmet.

Queen Máxima is not the first European royal to undergo military training. Her own daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, is a corporal.

Norway’s Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Spain’s Princess Leonor have also completed the military training in the armed forces of their respective countries. 

Several members of the British royal family have served in the military, including the King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry. 

