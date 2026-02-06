Deadly car crash at Westwood grocery leaves 3 dead, 6 injured: Here's what we know

A deadly car crash at Westwood Grocery store has left the community reeling, which resulted in the killing of 3 people, with 6 injured, on Thursday afternoon, February 5, 2026.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, who first reached the crash site at 12:11 p.m. at Rochester Avenue and Westwood Boulevard, located by a 99 Ranch Market in LA, California.

As per the details, the fire officials confirmed that the victims killed at the scene, leaving a 55-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man, were inside the grocery store’s bakery at the time the car hit the store.

The crash happened when a car collided with a bicyclist and then continued down the road and smashed straight into the 99 Ranch Market.

Some individuals were initially trapped underneath the vehicle, the spokesperson of the LAFD, Lyndsey Lantz, told Eyewitness News.

So far, the exact cause of the incident remains unclear; however, authorities are ascertaining the facts of what caused the incident, with detectives believing it was an accidental crash, as reported by local media outlet KTLA 5.

The spokesperson added, “We’re still working on the cause. We don’t have confirmation yet if this was a mechanical issue or a medical issue.”

Four injured victims were shifted to the hospital, with two of them, 35-year-old men, said to be in critical condition.

According to LAFD officials, the bicyclist who was initially hit and the driver of the vehicle declined LAFD treatment and also declined to be shifted to the hospital.

The driver is described as an elderly woman who is cooperating with investigators and is undergoing a medical check-up, said by LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.