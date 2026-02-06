Spotify Page Match is here: What is it and how to use

Popular music streamer Spotify has introduced a new feature called Page Match, set to revolutionise the way books are consumed by allowing users to transition between audiobooks and physical copies.

The Page Match feature lets Spotify users easily pick up where they left off their last reading session.

The incredible feature was first spotted last month when hawk-eyed tipsters discovered code in the Spotify Android app. Since then, Spotify has been rolling the feature out for both Android and iOS users.

It is designed for those moments when you’re hooked tightly in the grip of an engaging book but need to take a break. Now, you can continue enjoying the story while driving or walking the dog.

The functionality works both ways, allowing you to return to your physical book and resume exactly where you paused the audiobook.

How to use Spotify's Page Match?

To use Page Match, readers just need to scan the page of their physical book. Spotify’s official blog provides a step-by-step guide listed below:

Open the Spotify mobile app and locate the title you’re reading

Tap the Page Match button

Use your camera to scan a page in your physical book

Spotify will identify your spot in the audiobook

Ready to return to print? Scan again to find your place in the text

“This is the most exciting development in reading technology I’ve heard about in years because it will get more people reading and listening to books,” stated author Harlan Coben.

“By meeting readers where they are, Spotify is financially supporting indie booksellers with each purchase,” said Andy Hunter, the founder and CEO of Bookshop.org.

Spotify users can also purchase physical books directly from the app, thanks to Spotify's partnership with Bookshop.org to support independent bookstores in the UK and the US.