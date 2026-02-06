NFL Honors 2026: Here's every detail you need to know

February 06, 2026
Ahead of the showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots on February 8, the galaxy of NFL stars gathered under one roof at NFL Honors 2026.
The buzzing award ceremony was held at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Thursday, February 5, 2026.
Let’s break down all the buzz at NFL Honors 2026 and recap the dazzling night of America’s favorite sport.
From Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year to MVP to the first-time inclusion of the Protector of the Year award category, here’s everything you should know.
Super Bowl LX is being played at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026, which has a seating capacity of 68,500 and is widely known for its environment-friendly and state-of-the-art technology among professional sporting venues in the world.
The Super Bowl halftime show will be performed by Bad Bunny, who has won ‘Album of the Year’ at the Grammys for his sixth studio album, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos.