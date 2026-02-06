NFL Honors 2026: Here's every detail you need to know

Ahead of the showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots on February 8, the galaxy of NFL stars gathered under one roof at NFL Honors 2026.

The buzzing award ceremony was held at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Let’s break down all the buzz at NFL Honors 2026 and recap the dazzling night of America’s favorite sport.

From Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year to MVP to the first-time inclusion of the Protector of the Year award category, here’s everything you should know.

NFL Honors Awards 2026 recap

NFL MVP: Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Offensive Player of the Year: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Comeback Player of the Year: Christian McCaffey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns

Assistant Coach of the Year: Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, New England Patriots

Protector of the Year: Joe Thuney, G, Chicago Bears

Walter Payton Man of the Year: Bobby Wagner, LB, Washington Commanders

Super Bowl LX is being played at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026, which has a seating capacity of 68,500 and is widely known for its environment-friendly and state-of-the-art technology among professional sporting venues in the world.

The Super Bowl halftime show will be performed by Bad Bunny, who has won ‘Album of the Year’ at the Grammys for his sixth studio album, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos.