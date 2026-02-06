 
Trump launches TrumpRx.gov to help Americans buy prescription drugs online

President Trump’s drug store is offering 43 medicines

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 06, 2026

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has launched the government’s online drug store allowing patients to buy prescription drugs directly with their own money.

The website TrumpRx.gov was unveiled at an event in the auditorium of the Eisenhower Office Building, adjacent to the White House.

The website will not sell drugs directly, instead, it’ll act as an entry point for consumers to search for their medications and then buy them elsewhere, either through websites operated by major manufacturers or from pharmacies.

Speaking at the event, President Trump praised the initiative, saying, “We are going to save a lot of money and be healthy.”

A note on the website states, “Delivering the lowest prescription prices in the world for Americans.” However, the researchers who study drug prices have warned that the consumers using TrumpRx might end up paying more and it is unlikely they will save money.

President Trump struck a deal with major drug manufacturers to lower the drug prices and shift their production to America. He threatened to impose tariffs on drugs manufactured in other countries.

President Trump’s drug store is offering 43 medicines, including insulin, Humira and Cytomel.

According to The New York Times, the majority of drugs are already covered by insurance and a 2024 survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that nearly 85 percent of Americans have drug coverage.

TrumpRx does not allow patients to use their drug insurance to buy medicines; however, it does redirects consumers to the manufacturers that offer such service. 

