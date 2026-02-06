Assassin’s Creed League multiplayer cancelled: Discover what Ubisoft is now working on

The Assassin’s Creed fans might be waking up to disappointing news today, as reports emerged confirming that Ubisoft has officially cancelled the “Assassin’s Creed League” multiplayer project.

The cancelled multiplayer mode of Assassin’s Creed League was anticipated for so long that it garnered immense popularity in the Assassin’s Creed community.

French outlet Origami noted that the dismissal of Assassin’s Creed League's multiplayer mode brings hopes for a new multiplayer experience to an end, as the series has been lacking a competitive or cooperative mode for over ten years.

The most acclaimed entries in the Assassin’s Creed League remained Unity and Black Flag.

What was Ubisoft planning?

Assassin’s Creed League was, as reported, working on a four-player co-op experience set in Feudal Japan. Initially kicked off as downloadable content (DLC) for the recently released Assassin’s Creed Shadows on March 20, 2025, it was also expected to be part of the Assassin’s Creed season pass.

But now the direction has changed as developers seem to have opted to build a new foundation for future multiplayer experiences, deciding to create a standalone multiplayer version using assets from Shadows, with an additional alpha version set for May 2026.

The unfortunate thing is, as Ubisoft concluded, that the development process was too prolonged, and it was inappropriate to be linked to Shadows.

As a result, the studio decided to completely abandon the project, a move that also shocked the team at Ubisoft Annecy last week.