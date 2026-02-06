How Apple's iPhone Fold competes with Samsung foldables in display durability

It seems that Apple's first foldable iPhone is finally entering the production stage, as tipsters have given up speculating whether there will be an iPhone Fold and are now figuring out what materials will protect its display, only to see how iPhone Fold competes with Samsung's top-notch foldables like the Galaxy X Flip models.

Innovative material to enhance durability

Citing a report from 9to5Mac, The Elec noted that Apple is striving to enhance the durability of the iPhone Fold's display by installing a built-in screen protector that offers both hardness and scratch resistance.

Considering the challenges of applying external screen protectors, iPhone Fold's default one would be a welcome addition.

Samsung foldables vs iPhone Fold

The report also outlined that Apple is using materials that are stronger than those found in Samsung’s foldable devices. Samsung is currently using polyethene terephthalate (PET) in models like the Z Fold 7. While Apple might also use PET, it is expected to add an additional layer of polyimide (PI) film for better protection.

As highlighted in the 9to5Mac report, “Apple’s consideration of transparent PI film as a protective layer over the UTG, unlike Samsung Electronics, appears to be a differentiation strategy. An industry insider explained, ‘Transparent PI film is more expensive than PET film, but its higher surface hardness makes it more scratch-resistant.’”

It should be noted that Samsung took several generations to refine the durability of its foldables, and Apple appears unlikely to take any risk with its first-generation foldable iPhone, especially considering that foldables present unique challenges, including hinge durability, increased potential for dust and water ingress, and the thinness of the display.

As to when the iPhone Fold might launch, it is said to be on track for a launch in 2026, and if aligned with expectations, Apple may consider introducing a flip phone next.