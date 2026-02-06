Amazon ramps up AI use in film and TV production: Is AI replacing creatives?

Amazon is reportedly ramping up its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate film and television production and cut costs, as studios across Hollywood are tussling with rising costs and concerns about AI’s impact on creative jobs.

The revamp in question is that Amazon MGM Studios has established a dedicated AI studio to develop tools to reduce costs and simplify production processes, Reuters reported.

The move is being carried out under the supervision of Albert Cheng, the head of digital at Amazon MGM Studios, a pioneer in the entertainment industry.

Amazon's in-house AI tools coming in March 2026

The e-commerce titan also has plans to launch a closed beta of its AI tools in March with select industry partners, expecting early findings by May.

The company attributed its increased reliance on AI to soaring production budgets, which it said have limited the number of projects studios can carry and the creative risks they can take.

Consisting of engineers and scientists, the AI Studio is a small unit built on the “two-pizza team” philosophy of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The section is complemented by a smaller group focused on creative and business aspects, as explained by Cheng.

The AI Studio is also working with creators like Robert Stromberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Colin Brady.

Its main objective is to address what Cheng referred to as the “last mile” problem, adapting existing AI technology to meet filmmakers' specific needs.

While Amazon's new AI tools are currently in development, they are intended to enhance character consistency between scenes and blend well with popular creative software used in the film industry.

Will AI replace humans in creative industries?

Since concerns that AI might eventually replace humans in filmmaking and similar creative industries, Cheng assured that AI is here to assist rather than replace humans' creativity.

The e-commerce tech tycoon is utilising Amazon Web Services and collaborating with multiple large language model (LLM) providers to make pre- and post-production operations flexible and smooth.