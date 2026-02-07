When will iPhone 17e be released and with what updates

Like Samsung's next Galaxy S26 series, Apple, too, has started appearing in the limelight, with a fresh report indicating that the iPhone 17e might launch later in February.

A report from Macwelt, citing industry sources, noted that the device, iPhone 17e, is expected to be announced via a press release on February 19.

This iPhone 17e release timeline aligns with Apple’s previous launch pattern, as the iPhone maker introduced the iPhone 16e in the same month last year.

Another report was spotted validating this claim. Referencing sources, it suggested that the iPhone 17e will feature a design similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 16e.

iPhone 17e specs (expected)

The upcoming iPhone 17e is expected to borrow a notch from the iPhone 16e, rather than adopting the Dynamic Island feature found in other recent iPhone models.

iPhone 17e's hardware and connectivity features

According to Macwelt, the iPhone 17e will support MagSafe and offer wireless charging speeds of up to 25 watts. Mac Otakara, a Japanese tipster, reported that the phone will be powered by Apple’s A19 chipset and is also anticipated to include the second-generation Apple C1X modem and the N1 wireless network chip.

Notable hardware components of the iPhone 17e could reportedly remain similar to those of the iPhone 16e, ensuring a familiar experience for users upgrading from the previous model.

The report also mentioned an upcoming Apple tablet, speculating that the next iPad 12 will utilise the A18 chip, rather than coming with the A19 processor, which was previously speculated.