Canada, France open consulates in Greenland amid Trump threats

Canada and France have officially opened their consulates in Nuuk, Greenland, in a show of solidarity with the Arctic territory amid the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump’s threats to take over the island.

An official flag-hoisting ceremony was held outside the new Canadian consulate where the country’s maple-leaf flag was raised by the Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

Around 50 people gathered to attend the ceremony and sang the national anthem “O Canada”.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Canadian Foreign Minister said, “The significance of raising this flag today and formally opening the consulate is that we will stand together with the people of Greenland and Denmark on many issues.”

The move comes amid Trump’s push to take control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. The U.S. president cites national security concerns; however, the European nations oppose the U.S. claims.

France said that the decision to open its diplomatic outpost on the biggest island in the world was made when President Emmanuel Macron visited in June.

Greenland Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt has praised the Canadian and French governments for their solidarity.

She said the opening of the consulate highlights shared values and strong ties with Canada, adding that Greenland hopes to open its own diplomatic mission in Canada by July 2028.