 
Geo News

Afghan migrant jailed for 2023 London assault dies in custody

Stanekzay launched three separate unprovoked attacks on Ms Waris in February 2023

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 07, 2026

Afghan migrant jailed for 2023 London assault dies in custody
Afghan migrant jailed for 2023 London assault dies in custody

A 25-year-old Afghan migrant Gulwali Stanekzay, who was in jail for assaulting a woman and leaving her seriously injured on the road in 2023, died on January 17, at the age of 25.

Stanekzay was serving a three-year sentence for his unprovoked attack on a 23-year-old woman Aisha Waris, while she was heading home in Harlesden, north-west London.

The assault incident from February 2023 left Ms Waris with a bruised lip, a swollen nose, red marks and bruising to her chest, shoulders and face.

Stanekzay launched three separate unprovoked attacks on Ms Waris. He deliberately rode his bike into her before punching her for about a minute. He rode his bike away but returned and launched another assault.

Ms Aisha was forced to cover her face and run for safety towards a neighbour’s home but Stanekzay reached her and launched a third assault, ignoring Ms Aisha’s pleas to leave her alone.

Entering the neighbour’s house, Ms Aisha managed to call her father, Abdullah Khan, who drove to the scene and was attacked by the Stanekzay. Mr Khan suffered a black eye and broken tooth.

The court documents reveal that the Afghan refugee, who came to the UK unaccompanied as a 16-year-old in 2016, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and two counts of criminal damage.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, with an additional 24 weeks for breaching a suspended sentence related to a previous ABH case.

1 billion Android users should buy new phone due to malware, spyware attacks: Google
1 billion Android users should buy new phone due to malware, spyware attacks: Google
Police find body of Lil Jon's son in Georgia pond; rapper confirms death: Here's what we know video
Police find body of Lil Jon's son in Georgia pond; rapper confirms death: Here's what we know
Reason behind OpenAI's GPT-4o retirement on Feb 13
Reason behind OpenAI's GPT-4o retirement on Feb 13
Elon Musk's Starlink mobile device may not be a phone: Here's what you must know
Elon Musk's Starlink mobile device may not be a phone: Here's what you must know
Google debuts special doodle for ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Google debuts special doodle for ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Who is Zubayar al-Bakoush? Alleged Benghazi attacker arrested, brought to US
Who is Zubayar al-Bakoush? Alleged Benghazi attacker arrested, brought to US
Everything to know about GTA 6's ‘final' release window
Everything to know about GTA 6's ‘final' release window
Monica Lewinsky reveals lingering fear decades after Clinton scandal
Monica Lewinsky reveals lingering fear decades after Clinton scandal