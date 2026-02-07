Billionaire Grant Cardone selling private jet after recent Bitcoin crash

The recent Bitcoin crash has been reportedly to have forced Grant Cardone, allegedly a self-proclaimed billionaire, to sell his private jet.

In a post on X (formerly), Cardone made his decision to sell his private jet public amid the bitcoin turmoil.

He stated: “Bitcoin is crashing so I have to say bye to the love of my life. Tough choices. 2024 Bombardier Global 7500, loaded, 5-year warranty, full programmes, only 190 hours, full k-band and ready for Starlink. Interior is gorgeous.”

Over the past month, the value of BTC shed over 22%, leading to considerable losses for investors. This downtrend marked a stark contrast to 2025, when BTC was skyrocketing after Trump assumed office for his second term as the US president.

US President Donald Trump's inauguration in office led many to expect more crypto-friendly policies.

A listing on Controller Aircraft, an online marketplace for jets, features a jet matching Cardone’s description, adorned with his logo. The listing does not specify a price, noting a total airframe time of 172 hours.

Cardone is said to have claimed a net worth of $1.6 billion, as reported by Nasdaq in 2025, he is not listed among the billionaires by Forbes. He founded Cardone Capital and Cardone Training Technologies Inc., and has authored several finance books, including If You’re Not First, You’re Last and The 10X Rule.

Rumour has it that recent sell-offs were prompted by investors withdrawing from speculative assets like gold, silver, and digital currencies due to regulatory concerns.

As of Thursday, BTC was valued at approximately $67,000, significantly lower than its record high of $126,210.50 in October 2025. The White House recently discussed regulations with banks and cryptocurrency companies.

Nevertheless, the future of Bitcoin remains uncertain, as opinions remain divided on whether it will continue to decline or bounce back.