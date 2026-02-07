Trump says answers coming 'soon' as FBI probes surprising 'new message' in Nancy Guthrie case

The search for the NBC Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who went missing on Saturday, January 31, has entered into the 7th day.

In a major update, U.S. President Donald Trump has said the answers in missing Nancy Guthrie case could be coming ‘fairly soon.’

In an interview that was posted by Fox News late Friday, February 6, President Trump said, “We have some clues I think that are very strong and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon.”

“I’m not talking about a search, I’m talking about a solution… a lot has taken place in the last couple of hours.”

On the other hand, the FBI confirms to have received the latest communication, three days after an alleged ‘ransom note’ was delivered to two media outlets, TMZ and CBS.

The day after missing, Nancy Guthrie’s family posted a social media plea, requesting to contact the family directly, whoever may be holding their mother captive.

The first deadline in Tuesday’s ‘ransom note,’ as detailed by Pima County Sheriff officials, passed Thursday evening, February 5, 2026.

Now the second is set for coming Monday, February 9, 2026.

The joint statement released by the Pima County Sheriff and FBI mentioned no further detail about the latest communication, except calling it “one new piece of information” in the ongoing investigations.

A local US media outlet, Tucson television station KOLD-TV, a CBS News affiliate, said in its broadcast that it received the ‘latest message’ on Friday morning and forwarded it to law enforcement.

However, the outlet claimed to have received a surprising new detail.

The outlet said it was keeping details of the message in secrecy to protect the Guthrie family’s privacy but added the new note ‘contains information that appeared intended to prove that the senders were the same as those who sent the previous second ‘ransom note’ on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her Tucson home in Arizona, following a drop-off by her other daughter around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026.