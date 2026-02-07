 
Geo News

Google debuts special doodle for ICC Men's T20 World Cup

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opens with Pakistan vs Netherlands on Saturday, February 7

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 07, 2026

Google debuts special doodle for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Google launches special doodle for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The doodle has a celebratory design in bright colours, bold shape, and energetic 3D style reflecting excitement, speed, and intensity of T20 cricket.

The 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup starts today, February 7, promising to be one of the most competitive tournaments in cricket history.

The event is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka featuring 20 nations competing for the title across eight iconic venues.

The first match will be played between Pakistan and Netherlands today in Colombo.

The tournament will last a month including 55 matches with finale on March 8, 2026.

The final will be held in either Ahmedabad, India, or Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC has split twenty teams into four groups.

The top teams from both groups will play Super 8s and then semi finals on March 4 and 5. With this format, each team will play at least four matches.

A star-studded commentary team has been opted by ICC including famous names such as Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, and former champions like Aaron Finch and Kumar Sangakara.

Where to watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020?

ICC’s official broadcasting partners are Star Sports, JioHotstar, Sky Sports, SuperSport, Willow, Amazon Prime, Evision, MyCO, PTV Sports, ESPN, Sky.co.nz., tsm, Dialog, and ICC TV. 

